Moderna Fires New CFO After One Day

By Rowan Walrath

Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer has left after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) said in a securities filing and related statement that the company had fired the executive, Jorge Gomez, on Tuesday. Gomez had just begun his new position at the vaccine maker on Monday after departing the same role at dental product maker Dentsply Sirona Inc. (Nasdaq: XRAY).

