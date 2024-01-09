Boston Business Journal

Moderna says 2024 will be a low point, reveals plan to rebound

By Hannah Green

Moderna Inc. has a roadmap in hand for the next few years, which CFO Jamey Mock says should lead the company to financial breakeven in 2026.

The Cambridge drugmaker (Nasdaq: MRNA) laid out its plans for growing beyond its reputation as a Covid-19 vaccine maker in its presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Monday afternoon.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us