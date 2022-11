Moderna Inc. says its vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, could be ready for commercialization as soon as next year.

The Cambridge drugmaker is currently running a Phase 3 trial of its mRNA-based RSV vaccine. Data is expected sometime this winter; if it meets expectations, then Moderna could launch it before the fall 2023 sick season, executives said on the company's third-quarter earnings call Thursday morning.

