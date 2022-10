Children as young as five years old can now get updated Covid-19 booster shots following an updated emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The updated boosters target the currently circulating omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. Adults have been able to receive the bivalent vaccine since last month, when the FDA and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both gave the green light.

