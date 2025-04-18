Boston Business Journal

Moderna sues construction firm claiming leaks, mold at new drug plant

By Hannah Green

Moderna was awarded $6,037,500 in tax incentives to create 345  jobs in Norwood.

Moderna Inc. is accusing a construction firm that worked on its Marlborough manufacturing facility of “defective design and construction of the core and shell of a building.”

The complaint filed by the Cambridge drugmaker in Suffolk Superior Court alleges that Burlington-based The Gutierrez Co. failed to properly design and construct the building at 149 Hayes Memorial Drive in Marlborough. 

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us