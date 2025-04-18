Moderna sues construction firm claiming leaks, mold at new drug plant

Moderna Inc. is accusing a construction firm that worked on its Marlborough manufacturing facility of “defective design and construction of the core and shell of a building.”

The complaint filed by the Cambridge drugmaker in Suffolk Superior Court alleges that Burlington-based The Gutierrez Co. failed to properly design and construct the building at 149 Hayes Memorial Drive in Marlborough.

