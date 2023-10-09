More Boston workers are back in the office, and they're not happy about it

Boston-area professionals are now far more likely to be working in the office at least part-time than they were in 2022.

And for most of them, overall satisfaction with their job has gone down, according to the results of a new Boston Business Journal-Seven Letter Insight poll.

The poll, taken over the month of September, found that office work was far more common during the third quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of 2022. Nearly half (48%) said they were fully remote then, compared to 9% now. A large majority (84%) now have a hybrid work schedule compared to 43% in the earlier period.

But among respondents who said their time in-office increased recently, 54% said their job satisfaction has decreased.

