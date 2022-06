Somerville’s planning board later this month will consider a proposal for a 41-unit condominium building just over half a mile from the new Union Square MBTA stop.

An affiliate of Lynnfield-based DiBiase Homes is seeking to build a four-story building at 16-20 Medford St., formerly home to a gas station and an oil company. The new construction would include about 3,500 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

