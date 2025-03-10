More layoffs at Mass General Brigham in second round of job cuts this year

Mass General Brigham is conducting its second round of layoffs of the year, part of the healthcare system’s plan to avoid a projected quarter-billion revenue shortfall.

The state’s largest health system, and largest private employer, made the first round of job cuts a month ago on Feb. 10, which it said was the first step in consolidating management and administrative positions in a “strategic organizational redesign.”

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

MGB’s CEO Dr. Anne Klibanski notified staff Monday morning that more termination notifications would come this week. The health system did not say how many of its more than 80,000 employees would be impacted.

“This decision was reached by clinical, academic and administrative leaders from across our system after thoughtfully considering the current healthcare landscape and our poor financial performance over the past several years,” Klibanski wrote in a memo to staff.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal