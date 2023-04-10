Boston Business Journal

More Layoffs Hit Biogen as Drugmaker Cuts Multiple Sclerosis Team

By Rowan Walrath

After cutting its headcount by nearly 1,000 workers last year, Biogen Inc. has continued to reduce its workforce, with members of its multiple sclerosis team affected by the latest cuts.

The Cambridge drugmaker (Nasdaq: BIIB) confirmed in an email that it had laid off workers, but didn't specify what teams, functions or locations were impacted.

