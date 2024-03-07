Massachusetts

More upscale gas station stores could be coming to the Northeast

By Grant Welker

They’re upscale convenience stores, but that’s not the term that the head of Alltown Fresh uses. To CEO Eric Slifka, they’re "marketplaces."

Complete with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, his stores call for a different description, Slifka said. Alltown Fresh’s food offerings are a long way from the hot dogs, energy drinks and bags of potato chips typically found in convenience store aisles.

“I knew that what I didn't want to do was create a store that was exactly like everybody else’s,” said Slifka, chief executive of Alltown Fresh’s parent company, Waltham-based Global Partners.

Global isn’t a household name, but it owns nearly 300 convenience stores between Alltown Fresh and its more-established sibling, Alltown, as well as Honey Fresh and XtraMart. It also supplies fuel to 1,600 retail service stations, including for Exxon, Shell and other industry giants.

