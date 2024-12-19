Mystery drones over Mass.? Some might be transporting meds for MGB

Seen a drone flying over Greater Boston recently? It may have been part of a futuristic healthcare delivery pilot involving Mass General Brigham.
MGB and Canadian drone company Draganfly have completed a proof-of-concept phase to deliver medical supplies to patients in its home-hospital program using drones.
