Mystery drones over Mass.? Some might be transporting meds for MGB

MGB and Canadian drone company Draganfly have completed a proof-of-concept phase to deliver medical supplies to patients in its home-hospital program using drones

By Isabel Hart

Mass General Brigham and Canadian company Draganfly Inc. plan to use drones to deliver medical equipment to patients being cared for at home.

Seen a drone flying over Greater Boston recently? It may have been part of a futuristic healthcare delivery pilot involving Mass General Brigham.

MGB and Canadian drone company Draganfly have completed a proof-of-concept phase to deliver medical supplies to patients in its home-hospital program using drones. 

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Mass General Brigham
