NAACP convention cuts back neighborhood visits due to extreme heat

Boston considers its entire city a heat island, but the neighborhoods scheduled to be visited by NAACP Convention attendees Friday will be hotter than most.

The Seaport District and several neighborhoods where tours have been scheduled have minimal to no outdoor shade from trees, an analysis of data by the Business Journal shows.

Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency lasting through Friday evening, July 28, warning temperatures could reach beyond 90 degrees Fahrenheit. A heat advisory is expected to continue through Saturday.

The Seaport, where the civil rights organization has its home base at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center this weekend, has nearly zero tree canopy coverage and a higher than average summer temperature, according to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in 2019 posted through the city’s website.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Organizers had plans Friday for a walking tour in Dorchester, Roxbury and Mattapan to showcase local community equity efforts. That tour has been trimmed — “with consideration to how hot it’s going to be,” an NAACP spokesperson said. A combined block party, career summit and happy hour open to the public, known as "The Hub," will be held indoors,

A portion of Grove Hall, a neighborhood in Roxbury just two minutes away from where the tour could take attendees, was labeled a more extreme heat island than the Seaport. Its tree coverage is roughly 6%. More than 98% of residents are of a minority community, the data NOAA show, and 45% live in poverty.

The spokesperson said Friday morning she did not immediately have information on what portions of the tour will be cut short. A spokesperson for Wu did not respond to a request for comment.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal