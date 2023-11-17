Boston Business Journal

National Grid plans 2.2% average annual rate hike, grid investment

By Staff

National Grid has filed its Comprehensive Performance and Investment Plan for approval from the Department of Public Utilities, outlining its plan to increase rates while investing in making its infrastructure more resilient and offer

The five-year plan includes an annual average rate increase of 2.2% per year for the next five years. Customers would see a 3.7% increase the first year, with increases of 1.8% for the remaining four years of the investment plan.

