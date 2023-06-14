Business

Nearly half of Mass. employers plan to cut local footprint, survey finds

By Greg Ryan

Nearly half of Massachusetts employers recently surveyed by a business group said they are planning to reduce their real estate footprint in the Bay State, a jump up from last year.

The Massachusetts Business Roundtable survey shows that the state’s highly educated workforce is growing only more valuable, given the recruiting and retention difficulties that businesses continue to face. But the results indicate that the lack of growth in that talent pool and the high cost of living are driving employers to look outside of Massachusetts.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

BusinessBoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us