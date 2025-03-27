New 15-story hotel proposed for Boston's Seaport

The hotel group that operates two hotels in the Seaport — Aloft and Element — is proposing to build a third adjacent to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.
DGH Hotel Partners JV LLC has filed a letter of intent with Boston’s planning department to build a new 438-room hotel at 391 D Street. The land that the new hotel and the two existing hotels are on is leased to DGH by the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, according to a statement from the hotel group.
