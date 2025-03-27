Boston Business Journal

New 15-story hotel proposed for Boston's Seaport

By Isabel Hart

Aloft Hotel in Boston’s Seaport district is owned by the hotel group proposing the new build. It is also adjacent to the convention center.

The hotel group that operates two hotels in the Seaport — Aloft and Element — is proposing to build a third adjacent to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

DGH Hotel Partners JV LLC has filed a letter of intent with Boston’s planning department to build a new 438-room hotel at 391 D Street. The land that the new hotel and the two existing hotels are on is leased to DGH by the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, according to a statement from the hotel group.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us