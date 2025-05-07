Boston Business Journal

New airline launches with direct flights from Boston to Caribbean

By Isabel Hart

An Arajet aircraft. The airline is launching its first flights to Boston in November.

Arajet, a Dominican Republic-based airline, is launching its first flights from Boston Logan International Airport. The budget airline’s route will offer a direct flight from Boston to Las Américas Santo Domingo Airport in Santo Domingo, the capital city of the Dominican Republic. 

The airline will begin offering the flights in November, and is positioning itself as a lower-cost alternative to competitor airlines. It will fly direct to the island’s capital city four times per week, according to Arajet. JetBlue also flies direct to Santo Domingo.

