New Balance has bolstered its made-in-the-USA claims by opening a new, 80,000-square-foot facility in Methuen.

The Boston footwear company, which has long made it a point of pride that it assembles millions of its sneakers each year in the United States, is set to host a grand opening celebration on Monday with Joe Preston, its president and CEO, Dave Wheeler, its COO, and local officials.

