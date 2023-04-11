New Beer Garden Opens at Wrentham Outlets, Retail Expansions Planned

Wrentham Village Premium Outlets has brought in a brewery and will have three retailers expanding this year.

Franklin’s 67 Degrees Brewing opened its new seasonal beer garden on April 8 and will continue operations there until November. The brewery, which has also operated outside Boston City Hall, is the first beer garden in Wrentham Village’s quarter-century history.

The new space, called The Cellar by 67 Degrees, highlights a few other retail changes announced Tuesday by the shopping center’s owner, Simon Property Group. Three existing retailers, Champion, Jockey and Lacoste, will also renovate and expand their footprints this year, the company said.

They’ll add to a list of 15 new tenants that opened in 2022, including the first Versace outlet in New England, and the first West Elm outlet on the East Coast.

