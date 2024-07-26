Boston Business Journal

New Boston Beer CEO sees promise in Sun Cruiser iced tea vodka, Hard Mountain Dew

By Grant Welker

Boston Beer Co.’s new CEO, Michael Spillane, said he sees promise in existing brands like Twisted Tea and in a new brand launched in March — an iced tea vodka called Sun Cruiser.

Boston Beer has been working for years to diversify beyond the beer it’s best known for: Samuel Adams. In an ever-more-crowded market, success in branching out has sometimes been mixed, though Spillane showed optimism in Sun Cruiser.

