New Boston Beer CEO sees promise in Sun Cruiser iced tea vodka, Hard Mountain Dew

Boston Beer Co.’s new CEO, Michael Spillane, said he sees promise in existing brands like Twisted Tea and in a new brand launched in March — an iced tea vodka called Sun Cruiser.

Boston Beer has been working for years to diversify beyond the beer it’s best known for: Samuel Adams. In an ever-more-crowded market, success in branching out has sometimes been mixed, though Spillane showed optimism in Sun Cruiser.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal