Boston Business Journal

New England Aquarium to Focus on Innovation With New Lab

By Hannah Green

Getty Images

The New England Aquarium has long been a source of research on marine animals and ocean conservation. With its new BalanceBlue Lab, the aquarium aims to take that foundation of knowledge and support innovation in areas like fishing, farming, offshore wind and coastal resiliency. 

At the end of March, the aquarium announced that Emiley Zalesky Lockhart would serve as the inaugural head of the BalanceBlue Lab. Her title is associate vice president of ocean sustainability, technology and innovation.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us