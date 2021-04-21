Boston Business Journal

New England Workers Want a Hybrid Approach in Return to Office, Survey Shows

By Gintautas Dumcius

Forty-five percent of professional workers in New England would like a hybrid approach to working in the office and remotely, according to a new survey.

Answering a question about their ideal work environment, 30% said they preferred being in the office full-time, while 25% said they wanted to be remote full-time, a survey from staffing company Robert Half found.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Workers who prefer to work from home part- or full-time were asked what would lure them back to the office. Eighty-seven percent said being able to set their own office hours, 66% said the company paying for transportation costs, and 56% said personal office space that prevents distractions.

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal 3 hours ago

Stop & Shop President ‘Heartbroken' After NY Store Shooting

Boston Business Journal Apr 19

Adidas to Sponsor Boston Marathon Through 2030

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us