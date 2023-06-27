Boston Business Journal

New ‘net zero' building code could worsen Mass. housing crisis, study says

By Greg Ryan

A new Massachusetts building code meant to spur “net zero” development would increase construction costs and potentially worsen the state’s housing crisis if incentives are not offered to help offset the added expense, according to a study published Tuesday.

The report calls on lawmakers to pair the specialized stretch energy code’s adoption with zoning reforms, streamlined permitting and other changes. The study is from the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Massachusetts, with research from the MIT Center for Real Estate and Wentworth Institute of Technology.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us