New Owner of D'Angelo Has a Big Appetite for Expansion

Three years after closing nearly 100 locations, D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches is looking to grow substantially both in New England and beyond.

The Dedham-based company survived reductions in 2018 when its parent firm at the time filed for bankruptcy. D’Angelo has 83 stores today, but now its new owner, New England Authentic Eats, which also owns Papa Gino's, is moving forward with a planned expansion that seeks to double its number of locations despite the lingering pandemic and labor shortages in the restaurant industry.

