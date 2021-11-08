Boston Business Journal

New Owner of D'Angelo Has a Big Appetite for Expansion

By Grant Welker

Getty Images

Three years after closing nearly 100 locations, D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches is looking to grow substantially both in New England and beyond.

The Dedham-based company survived reductions in 2018 when its parent firm at the time filed for bankruptcy. D’Angelo has 83 stores today, but now its new owner, New England Authentic Eats, which also owns Papa Gino's, is moving forward with a planned expansion that seeks to double its number of locations despite the lingering pandemic and labor shortages in the restaurant industry.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us