A Boston investment firm has bought a well-known downtown Plymouth hotel and says it plans to remake the property.

The John Carver Inn & Spa was last renovated in 2021, but new owners the Mount Vernon Co. said the 80-room property will be “repositioned and reimagined.”

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

More on this story from Boston Business Journal