BOSTON

New Report Paints Boston as Burgeoning Cybersecurity Hub

By Hannah Green

While Greater Boston may not yet be the nation’s premier cybersecurity center, a new report highlights the region’s role as a fast-growing hub for this in-demand technology.

The report found that Greater Boston’s cluster of companies, universities, research organizations and investors have bolstered the local cybersecurity industry, even in the face of a global pandemic and shift in workstyles. Funding continues to flow to Boston-area cybersecurity companies, and analysts from this report expect numbers to remain high in 2022.

