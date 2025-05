The restaurant Shy Bird has an unusual remote work arrangement: A choice of breakfast or lunch, plus bottomless coffee, tea or espresso, along with an opportunity to stay all day through 3 p.m.

Called "Work at Shy Bird," the deal costs $17.95 — the price for lunch alone at most places in the city. Typical office needs — like second screens, printers and dongles — are provided.

