New restaurant VC fund emerges in Boston, and it's looking for startups

The restaurant and technology industries are becoming increasingly intertwined, with the rise of such venues as Puttshack and F1 Arcade as well as companies such as Toast, a Boston restaurant-technology provider.

John Davie, CEO and founder of Waltham-based Buyers Edge Platform, has watched this trend unfold and has been part of the story" Since the company’s founding in 1998, Buyers Edge is made up of more than a dozen brands that provide foodservice customers with data, technology, buying power and expertise. Now Davie and his friend Mathew Focht are embarking on a new venture to support restaurant technology and innovation. Davie and Focht are announcing the launch of Emerging Fund.

