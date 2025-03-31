New shops, restaurants coming to MarketStreet in Lynnfield

MarketStreet in Lynnfield has seven openings on the way by summer, including the clothing stores Indochino and Free People, and the skin care retailer Glowbar.

Others include the smoothie and bowl eatery Oola Bowls, which also has a location in the works at Port Plaza in Newburyport; The Escape Game, an escape room venue; and Faherty. Abercrombie & Fitch is also opening in a new location.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal