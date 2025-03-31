Boston Business Journal

New shops, restaurants coming to MarketStreet in Lynnfield

By Grant Welker

MarketStreet in Lynnfield has more than 60 shops and restaurants, including a Whole Foods Market.

MarketStreet in Lynnfield has seven openings on the way by summer, including the clothing stores Indochino and Free People, and the skin care retailer Glowbar.

Others include the smoothie and bowl eatery Oola Bowls, which also has a location in the works at Port Plaza in Newburyport; The Escape Game, an escape room venue; and Faherty. Abercrombie & Fitch is also opening in a new location.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us