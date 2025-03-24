New, upscale ‘club' in Boston's Seaport to include IV drips, ice baths

Jonathan Leary may be a medical doctor by training, but the Rhode Island native is a salesman at heart.

As Leary gave a recent tour of the Seaport's latest newsworthy amenity, the wellness emporium Remedy Club, he touted not only its health-friendly features, but also what it can do for social gatherings.

Leary sees no reason why meeting friends or coworkers, or going on dates, can't include replacing alcohol with IV vitamin drips or 175-degree-below-zero cryotherapy. Or, why doing shots shouldn't include vitamin mixes, or "bottle service" shouldn't refer to speciality water. Even for those familiar with saunas and ice baths, Leary talks up how club members can do both with views of the skyline across Fort Point Channel.

