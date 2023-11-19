Boston Business Journal

New Wrentham outlets, a Chinatown reopening, and more retail news

By Grant Welker

Wrentham Village Premium Outlets has four new retailers for the start of holiday shopping.

That includes the first retail outlet and just the fourth location anywhere for the footwear brand HEYDUDE, which was acquired last year by Crocs. The luxury shoe store Stuart Weitzman, which has a retail location in Boston’s Copley Place, is opening an outlet store at Wrentham in December.

