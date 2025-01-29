Trump Administration

NIH funding whiplash under Trump baffles Mass. scientists

By Isabel Hart

President Donald Trump

Concerns that the Trump administration might cut National Institutes of Health funding have been sharpened over the past few days by conflicting messages from the federal government. But those worries aren't exactly new.

In fact, many of the same concerns were raised eight years ago when Donald Trump first took office.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us