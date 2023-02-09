Nine Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close in Mass.

Bed, Bath & Beyond will close nine Massachusetts locations, and a few hundred nationally, as part of its planned turnaround.
Those nine make up most of the company’s footprint in the state and add to a growing list of big-box vacancies following widespread closures of Sears, Kmart, Lord & Taylor, Toys "R" Us and others in recent years.
Here are those set to close, according to a Bed, Bath & Beyond announcement this week:
- 3 Abbott Park, Burlington
- 458 State Road, Dartmouth
- 820 Providence Highway, Dedham
- 337 Russell St., Hadley
- 17 Highland Commons East, Hudson
- 76 Orchard Hill Park Drive, Leominster
- 1360 South Washington St., North Attleboro
- 665 Merrill Road, Pittsfield
- 600 South Street West, Raynham
