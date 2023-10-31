Nine Mass. college presidents made $1 million or more last year

Nine Massachusetts college campus leaders made $1 million or more in fiscal 2022 — and one nearly reached $3 million.

The highest paid college president — Northeastern University's Joseph E. Aoun — made nearly $2.9 million, far surpassing any other in the state, according to a Business Journal analysis of university payroll records.

Aoun has led Northeastern since 2006, a period of drastic transformation for the school that has added campuses across North America and in London. Northeastern’s profile has risen, its endowment has ballooned and its selectivity has shrunk to percentages more typically seen of colleges whose renown has been established for generations. Its revenue has doubled in the past decade, to more than $2 billion.

Aoun, who was born in Lebanon, has seen his own compensation rise with Northeastern’s growing stature and size. His compensation in his first full year was $738,000. (His predecessor, Richard Freeland, had compensation just shy of $3 million his last full year, thanks to benefits and deferred compensation.)

Among 60 four-year colleges analyzed by the Business Journal, the median pay for the president's office was $588,280. At state university campuses, the average was roughly $275,000. For the UMass campuses, presidents' median pay was $690,000.

