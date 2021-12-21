‘No Interest' in a Statewide Mask, Vaccine Mandate, Baker Says

Massachusetts will not have a statewide mandate to show proof of vaccination to enter certain businesses or public spaces, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday, despite several city and town leaders announcing their own local vaccine requirements.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Baker said he supported choices of places that have required proof of vaccination for people to enter indoor spaces, such as Boston, Somerville, Salem and Brookline. Yet he wouldn’t mandate such a requirement statewide.

