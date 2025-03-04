Boston

Feds may sell off 2 major Boston office complexes, other Mass. buildings

The John F. Kennedy and “Tip” O’Neill office complexes are listed among hundreds of federally owned properties nationwide determined to be “non-core” by the General Services Administration

By Greg Ryan

The John F. Kennedy Jr. Federal Office Building (seen here in the background, during City Hall Plaza reconstruction in 2021) is listed as a “non-core” asset on a new federal list.

The Trump administration has listed nine federal properties in Massachusetts for possible sale, including the John F. Kennedy and “Tip” O’Neill office complexes in Boston and the brand-new Volpe transportation center in Cambridge’s Kendall Square.

The U.S. General Services Administration this week published a list of hundreds of federally owned properties nationwide that it has determined are “non-core” and that, according to the website, it is open to selling.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

