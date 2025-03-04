Feds may sell off 2 major Boston office complexes, other Mass. buildings

The Trump administration has listed nine federal properties in Massachusetts for possible sale, including the John F. Kennedy and “Tip” O’Neill office complexes in Boston and the brand-new Volpe transportation center in Cambridge’s Kendall Square.

The U.S. General Services Administration this week published a list of hundreds of federally owned properties nationwide that it has determined are “non-core” and that, according to the website, it is open to selling.

