Northeastern University plans to merge with a New York college this summer, bringing over 1,700 students into the university’s fold as it transitions, pending final regulatory approval.

Effective June 30, Marymount Manhattan College campus will become a part of Northeastern. Students deemed New York City Scholars will spend a year there before changing over to the Boston campus.

