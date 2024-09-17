Northeastern wins court ruling for Nahant expansion

A planned expansion of a Northeastern University’s Marine Science Center in Nahant can move forward after winning a state appeals court ruling.
The ruling on Monday revolved around a long-ago assurance from the university that part of the site would become a nature preserve. It was the latest move in a fight between a university that wants to expand its facility and a host town that had considered eminent domain to stop the project from happening.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
