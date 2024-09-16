Boston Business Journal

Nurses at Framingham Union Hospital file complaint, claim unsafe conditions

By Isabel Hart

Nurses at Framingham Union Hospital are the latest healthcare workers to sound an alarm over patient safety while laying the blame at the feet of hospital management. 

The Framingham nurses filed complaints, via their union, the Massachusetts Nurses Association, with the state Department of Public Health and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Monday that detailed a number of concerns at the hospital, chiefly insufficient staffing, inadequate patient handoff protocols and supply concerns.

