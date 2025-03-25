Nurses authorize strike, picket at Beth Israel hospitals

Registered nurses at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth, Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital are hosting informational pickets to advocate for a new contract, which they say is needed to address staffing levels, wages and patient care.

The BID Plymouth nurses held an informational picket on March 20, and voted to authorize a potential three-day strike, according to their union, the Massachusetts Nurses Association. The Canton-based MNA represents nurses at all three hospitals, and is the largest nursing union in Massachusetts with approximately 25,000 members.

