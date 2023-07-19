Office envy: Check out Validity's rooftop deck and views of Boston's skyline

When Validity signed a lease for a new office at 100 Summer St. in 2021, the space still needed some work. What is now a deck outfitted with comfy furniture and canopies was a black rubber roof. The office walls lacked the current colorful graphics and quotes.

But Mike Piispanen, the Boston-based company’s chief operating officer, saw potential. The 25,000-square-foot space had plenty of room and lots of natural light. And, even during the renter-friendly pandemic when office vacancies were high, Piispanen said this was the only option they found with space for a rooftop that Validity’s employees could enjoy.

“There were none that had an outdoor space,” Piispanen said. “And this kind of sold it.”

