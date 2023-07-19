Office envy: Check out Validity's rooftop deck and views of Boston's skyline

When Validity signed a lease for a new office at 100 Summer St. in 2021, the space still needed some work. What is now a deck outfitted with comfy furniture and canopies was a black rubber roof. The office walls lacked the current colorful graphics and quotes.
But Mike Piispanen, the Boston-based company’s chief operating officer, saw potential. The 25,000-square-foot space had plenty of room and lots of natural light. And, even during the renter-friendly pandemic when office vacancies were high, Piispanen said this was the only option they found with space for a rooftop that Validity’s employees could enjoy.
“There were none that had an outdoor space,” Piispanen said. “And this kind of sold it.”
Click here to see a photo gallery of Validity's new downtown Boston space from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.