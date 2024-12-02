Boston Business Journal

One of Massachusetts' largest employers cut thousands of jobs over the past year

By Lucia Maffei

Analog Devices is located in Wilmington.

One of the Bay State's largest employers saw a decrease in both global and local headcount this year, losing thousands of jobs in total.

As of Nov. 2, Analog Devices Inc. had a total workforce of approximately 24,000 employees, according to the company's annual report filed Tuesday. That's 2,000 fewer global workers than Analog Devices said it had as of Oct. 28, 2023 — a decrease of about 8%.

