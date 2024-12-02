One of Massachusetts' largest employers cut thousands of jobs over the past year

One of the Bay State's largest employers saw a decrease in both global and local headcount this year, losing thousands of jobs in total.
As of Nov. 2, Analog Devices Inc. had a total workforce of approximately 24,000 employees, according to the company's annual report filed Tuesday. That's 2,000 fewer global workers than Analog Devices said it had as of Oct. 28, 2023 — a decrease of about 8%.
