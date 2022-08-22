Orange Line Shutdown Is Another Barrier for Black, Brown Entrepreneurs

As the first workweek of the Orange Line shutdown begins, Boston organizations are raising concerns about how the closure will impact entrepreneurs in already-underserved communities.

Leaders from organizations including EforAll and the Roxbury Innovation Center told BostInno the shutdown will create yet another barrier for entrepreneurs and small-business owners in areas like Roxbury, Hyde Park and Jamaica Plain.

Kurt Faustin, executive director of EforAll in Roxbury, said that like other commuters, entrepreneurs have to tackle the new logistical challenges to get around. But unlike commuters, who will be going to the same place each day, entrepreneurs often need to travel all around the city for meetings or speaking engagements.

“I don’t care what anyone says, these transportation issues will add on and not take away from some of the pressures or some of the barriers entrepreneurs are facing — just to move around,” Faustin said.

