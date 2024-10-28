Paper Store rolling out new concept at some Massachusetts locations

The Paper Store has already grown far beyond its roots dating back six decades as a newspaper and magazine shop in Maynard. Now, the store known for a wide assortment of products — from toys to home decor to jewelry — is making moves both geographically and to expand its offerings.

The new format, first rolled out two years ago in the company’s Bellingham store, is now being implemented in more stores, including in Hingham, Reading and Waltham. It's all part of the Acton-based company’s new five-year, $60 million expansion plan.

The new stores will include ear piercing, fresh-baked cookies and a kids area. And to cater to men who accompany their wives to the store, it's also created an area for hanging out to watch football on Sundays. The idea is to revitalize brick-and-mortar retail at a time when more companies are leaning into online shopping.

