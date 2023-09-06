Penthouse at Boston's Winthrop Tower bought for $12M by married execs from same company

They’re shooting straight to the top.

Exergen Corp. founder Dr. Francesco Pompei and his wife, Exergen executive Dr. Marybeth Pompei, have purchased one of the penthouses on the top floor of Boston’s Winthrop Center tower for $11.95 million, according to a recently recorded deed.

Watertown-based Exergen is one of the leading manufacturers of thermometers. Founded in 1980, the company also makes industrial sensors and other products. It holds more than 100 issued and pending U.S. and foreign patents, according to the company’s website.

Millennium Partners’ Winthrop Center debuted in April. Its first penthouse sold in June for $14.1 million to undisclosed buyers. The Pompeis’ residence is just over 4,000 square feet, with three bedrooms.

There are six units in all on the 691-foot tower’s top floor. Millennium markets the floor as the building’s 62nd story, though in reality it is the 53rd floor up from the ground — a tactic common in New York City luxury towers.

Winthrop Center is one of the largest buildings in the world to employ the environmentally friendly passive-house design, which significantly cuts back on energy usage. It has 317 residential units and more than 800,000 square feet of office space, with current and future tenants including Cambridge Associates, McKinsey & Co. and Deloitte.

