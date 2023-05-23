Patients' Personal Data Was Stolen in Harvard Pilgrim Hack, Company Says

After suffering a cyber attack last month, Point32Health notified its members on Tuesday afternoon that some personal data was stolen from members and providers of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care systems between March 28 and April 17.

Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim, said that the company is taking the issue “extremely seriously and deeply regrets any inconvenience this incident may cause.” The files stolen were reported to contain personal information or protected health information for current and former subscribers and dependents, and current contracted providers, according to the company.

The following information could be at risk: names, physical addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, health insurance account information, Social Security numbers, provider taxpayer identification numbers, and clinical information, including medical history, diagnoses, treatment, dates of service, and provider names.

“At this point, Harvard Pilgrim is not aware of any misuse of personal information and protected health information as a result of this incident, but nonetheless has begun notifying potentially affected individuals to provide them with more information and resources,” the company said in a statement.

The company sent out steps for people to protect themselves against fraud or identity theft. Harvard Pilgrim is also offering complimentary identity protection and access to two years of credit monitoring services for potentially affected individuals.

