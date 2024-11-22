Boston Business Journal

Pickleball club coming to South Boston mega-development

By Greg Ryan

PickleBOS is going in one of the Alger Street warehouses known as AlgerWorks, part of the On The Dot development.

There’s more pickleball coming to South Boston.

A new business named PickleBOS has signed a lease for 26,000 square feet at 4 Alger St., one of the properties where Core Investments is planning its “On The Dot” mega-development on Dorchester Avenue between the Andrew Square and Broadway MBTA stations.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us