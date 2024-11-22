Pickleball club coming to South Boston mega-development

There’s more pickleball coming to South Boston.

A new business named PickleBOS has signed a lease for 26,000 square feet at 4 Alger St., one of the properties where Core Investments is planning its “On The Dot” mega-development on Dorchester Avenue between the Andrew Square and Broadway MBTA stations.

