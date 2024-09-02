Boston Business Journal

Plan calls for construction of new 40-story tower near North Station

By Grant Welker

A proposed 40-story hotel and residential tower on the triangle-shaped plot in the foreground, would add to a skyline that has expanded northward in recent years, including next to North Station and TD Garden in the background.

A 40-story hotel and residential tower could be built about two blocks from North Station, according to a new plan proposed to Boston city officials.

The plan for 251 Causeway St., now home to a nine-story brick office building and two adjoining smaller buildings, is still in its early stages. A letter of intent was filed last week, a first step in a permitting process that will include a review by the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us