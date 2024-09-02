Plan calls for construction of new 40-story tower near North Station

A 40-story hotel and residential tower could be built about two blocks from North Station, according to a new plan proposed to Boston city officials.

The plan for 251 Causeway St., now home to a nine-story brick office building and two adjoining smaller buildings, is still in its early stages. A letter of intent was filed last week, a first step in a permitting process that will include a review by the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

