Planned Parenthood Opens Center to Boost Reproductive Care Access

Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts launched a first-of-its-kind new center on Tuesday to expand its research, training, and education programs in an effort to boost its local and nationwide impact on reproductive and sexual care access in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Based in the PPLM office on Commonwealth Ave. in Boston, the Advancing Science and Practice through Innovations in Research and Education or ASPIRE Center will expand clinical and social science research, providing evidence-based information to help guide medical experts in their decision-making.

PPLM is also aiming to guide health policy and ensure that health care providers and educators focus on equity in their work with sexual and reproductive care.

The center will serve as a hub for PPLM to research the impact abortion bans put on marginalized people trying to access care, especially across state lines. It will also allow PPLM to expand its Complex Family Planning Fellowship, which is a partnership with Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, to train the next generation of OB/GYNs and clinicians in abortion care.

