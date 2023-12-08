Planning agency OKs new holocaust museum on edge of Boston Common

The Boston Planning and Development Agency’s board on Thursday approved the construction of a six-story Holocaust Museum downtown on Tremont Street.
The 32,700-square-foot museum, the first of its kind in Boston, will be located at 125 Tremont St. next to Suffolk University Law School, along the Freedom Trail. The $35 million project will take the place of the three-story building now on the site, which will be demolished.
