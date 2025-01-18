Massachusetts

Mass. beer scene fixture Plymouth Brewery saved from closure

By Grant Welker

Mayflower Brewing, which has a production and taproom in Plymouth, has been saved from a planned closure thanks to an agreement with a nearby distributor.

Mayflower Brewing Co., one of the state’s largest breweries and among the oldest of today's craft brewers, has been saved from a planned closure thanks to a deal with a distribution company.

Mayflower Brewing said Friday it has an agreement with Sheehan Family Cos., which traces its history back to 1898, to "continue to brew beer and thrive for years to come."

