Mass. beer scene fixture Plymouth Brewery saved from closure

Mayflower Brewing Co., one of the state’s largest breweries and among the oldest of today's craft brewers, has been saved from a planned closure thanks to a deal with a distribution company.

Mayflower Brewing said Friday it has an agreement with Sheehan Family Cos., which traces its history back to 1898, to "continue to brew beer and thrive for years to come."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal